GIMPA introduces programmes to support the African Economic Ecosystem

General News of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Department of Economics and Hospitality Studies under the School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences (SOLASS) of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) has introduced some innovative Master’s Degree programmes to train economists to support the economic transformation of African countries.



Out of the four new programmes, three have a 12-month duration period while one has 24-month, equivalent to two years.



They include an MSc in Financial Economics, MSc in Energy Economics, and MSc in Economic Policy. The two-year programme is an MPhil in Economics.



The programmes have been running for over five years now and the fifth Cohort will be graduating this year 2023.



The admission process for the 2023/2024 academic year has been opened for the MSc. Financial Economics, MSc. Energy Economics, MSc. Economic Policy and MPhil in Economics.



The Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration(GIMPA) is a public co-educational university spread over four campuses in Accra, Kumasi, Tema and Takoradi.



According to the Management of SOLASS, the Department of Economics and Hospitality Studies has the most experienced economists who served as Lecturers for the running of the various Economic Master’s Degree Programmes.



Subsequently, students who participate in these programmes are well prepared to become problem solvers.