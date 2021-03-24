GIJ students locked out of school premises over planned demonstration

General News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reports reaching GhanaWeb suggest students of the Ghana Institute of Journalism have been denied access to both the Osu-Ringway and Dzorwulu campuses of the school.



This comes after students intended to register their protest over a management decision requesting students who could not pay their fees on time to defer their programmes.



Reports say the decision to deny the students access to the school premises was according to security officers on duty who said the directive was “an order from above.”







More soon...