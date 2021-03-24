GIJ locks up Ringway campus ahead of #OccupyGIJ protests

General News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: Class FM

The gates of the Ringway campus of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) have been locked ahead of an intended #OccupyGIJ demonstration by students to air their grievances on a directive from the school.



“Management of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, at its meeting held on Monday, March 22, 2021, decided that students who paid their fees after the registration deadline should defer their programme,” the notice issued by the management of the journalism school on Tuesday, 23 March 2021said.



Some angry students of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) planned to storm the campus of the school Wednesday, 24 March 2021 at 10 am to protest a management directive that all those who paid their fees after the given deadline defer their courses.



The directive angered the affected students, who, together with their colleagues, have decided, in solidarity, to march to the school’s premises to picket.



However, according to reports, the security personnel locked the gates, upon orders to deny any student entry.









The school’s end-of-semester exam starts from Monday, 29 March to 19 April 2021.



