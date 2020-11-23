Regional News of Monday, 23 November 2020

Source: GNA

GIHOC distilleries organize workshop for employees

Maxwell Kofi Juma, Managing Director, GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited

Mr. Maxwell Kofi Juma, Managing Director, GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited has called on his employees to be productive by taking up challenges in the local beverage industry.



In doing this, he said human skills should not be underestimated as the provision of enriched education and training would create professionalism in them.



Mr. Juma who said this during a workshop organized for his cocktail and sales department team at the GIHOC Distilleries, North Industrial Area, Accra added that the workshop was basically to train them to manage customer relations, attract customers and acquire the skills of mixologists.



It was attended by some employees in Accra and from the outskirts and, lasted for about 12 hours.



Mr. Evans Damalies, a mixologist, who was the tutor for the training urged employees to express gratitude to the Managing Director for organizing the workshop to maximize their new skills acquired through the training.



He said GIHOC alcoholic beverages included; Takai, Herb Afrik, Madingo among others, and urged Bar attendants and event organizers to give a test in using alcohol.

