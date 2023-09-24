GIFF Tema District Executives sworn into office

Regional News of Sunday, 24 September 2023

The Deputy Commissioner of Customs in charge of Suspense Regime and Chair of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) Implementation Team, Emmanuel Ohene has commended freight forwarders for their immense role in ensuring trade facilitation at the countries ports.



Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of the GIFF Tema District Executives, Emmanuel Ohene said freight forwarders played a crucial role in the successful implementation of the Integrated Customs Management System.



“The success of our integrated customs management system which was rolled out in 2020 would not have happen but, for the close collaboration we had with all the freight forwarding institutions in the country.”



He charged the various freight forwarding associations to regularly have a peer review to weed out the few bad ones who are tarnishing the image of the profession.



“Let us be ready to always examine ourselves and expose ourselves as and when we have to do it. The few bad nuts are indeed creating a big problem for all of us. The Government will not shirk its responsibility of being a regulator. We will regulate the industry with all fairness, we will regulate the industry with uprightness but we need your cooperation and we need your support.”



The Chairman of the GIFF Tema District, Johnny Mantey said the new leadership will strive to make the Institute realize its potential to become the foremost think-tank for directing the future of international trade, logistics and transport.



He pledged their continuous collaboration with all stakeholders in the Port and Shipping business to improve the industry.



“We are going to collaborate when necessary as we have always done with agencies, organizations and individuals in the interest of this institute and of course, the nation at large. Nonetheless, our collaborations should not be taken lightly. We shall not hesitate to pursue every lawful remedy to assert our rights and objectives to enable the institute thrive.”



There were solidarity messages from sister freight forwarding associations and stakeholders.