GHS to start administering second dose of coronavirus vaccine from May 19

General News of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Ghanaians who received the first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine will have the second vaccination from the 19th of May this year.



Manager of the Extended Programme on Immunisation Dr. Kwame Amponsah-Achiano who said this in an interview with GBC News after Ghana took delivery of 350,000 of the Oxford AstraZeneca said they will adhere to the standard procedure to vaccinate the targeted group of 849,000 persons.



He said more vaccines are expected by the end of the month to cater for all persons in this category.



Dr. Amponsah–Achiano said text messages will be sent to the targeted group to visit the nearest centre for their jabs.