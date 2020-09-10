Health News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

GHS targets 4.6m children for polio vaccination

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) is partnering with the World Health Organization (WHO) to vaccinate children against polio in Ghana in order to prevent the spread of the virus.



The Project Manager for the Ghana Health Service Immunization Programme, Dr Amponsah Ayeaho, noted that Polio has no cure and to help prevent the spread of the virus, there is the need for children under the age of 5 years to be immunized.



Speaking on TV3’s New Day Wednesday, September 9, Dr Ayeaho revealed the virus can be spread through eating and drinking contaminated food and water.



“It is a disease of filth and from faeces. It normally starts with fever, body pains and finally paralyses of the limbs,” he said, adding: “Injection comes in various ways but we are going to use the drops.”



“Two drops in every child’s mouth, immunizing two to three rounds.”



He further revealed that the Ghana Health Service is targeting 4.6 million children for vaccination.

