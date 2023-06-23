GHNANAWEB TV LIVE: Yvonne Nelson's book and matters arising, proceedings of parliament and more coming up

General News of Friday, 23 June 2023

On today's menu, Abrantepa and his panellists will bring you a conversation on Yvonne Nelson's memoir and the buzz surrounding it on E-Forum.



Maame Akua Kyei will also bring you all the juice and gist in the entertainment industry in Nkommo Wo Ho.



On BizTech, Ernestina Serwaa Asante will come your way with an interview with an expert in economic issues to discuss the way forward for Ghana, while Stella Sogli will bring you all the business stories that made headlines this week.



Wonder Ami Adu-Asare will bring you a report on the effects of climate change and plastics on sea life on GhanaWeb Special.



Parliamentary proceedings of today, Friday, June 23, 2023, will also be aired.



