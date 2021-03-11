Regional News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GHC260,000 secured for construction of a new bridge at Mamieso

Following the collapse of the bridge, an alternative route was created to enhance the movement

Correspondence from Western Region:



An amount of GHC260,000 has been secured for the construction of a new bridge at Mamieso in the Wassa Amenfi East Municipality following the collapse of the old one which had been in use for thirty-five years.



The fund was provided by the Ghana Cocobod to the Ghana Highway Authority to spearhead the construction of the bridge.



Materials for the construction have arrived at the site with engineers ready to fix the bridge.



The 35-year-old bridge caved in about two weeks ago as a Mamut Tipper truck carrying boulders meant for the construction of a cocoa road project in the area was crossing the bridge at Mamieso.



An ‘okada’ rider who was behind the tipper truck with two passengers got trapped under the bridge when the bridge collapsed killing one person; Collins Kuma popularly known as Aloo 30.



The two others George Appiah 42 and Emmanuel Dovi 32 who sustained various degrees of injuries as a result of the accident have been transferred from the Wassa Akropong Government Hospital to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for further treatment.



Following the collapse of the bridge, an alternative route was created to enhance the movement of passengers.



The bridge on the Mamie river at Mamieso links Wassa Akropong to communities like Wassa Afransie, Jukwaa, Abrokyire Krobo among others in the Wassa Amenfi East District in the Western Region.



