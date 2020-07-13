General News of Monday, 13 July 2020

GHC1.6m tax waiver approved to procure devices to monitor weather, earthquakes

The project is in accordance with an MoA signed between the governments of Ghana and South Africa

Parliament has approved an amount of 1.6 million cedis tax waiver to procure equipment to monitor weather, earthquake movements.



The approval of the waiver is in respect of the Ghana radio astronomy project and colocation of the satellite earth observation group receiving station at Kuntunse for Ghana Space Science and Technology Institute (GSSTI).



The Ghc1.6 cedis million equivalent to (ZAR4, 907,555) South African Rands project is in accordance with an MoA signed between the governments of Ghana and South Africa for science cooperation in 2013. Under the agreement, the GSSTI of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) in collaboration with the Square Kilometer Array-South Africa will establish a facility to train students in Astronomy, Astrophysics, Cosmology and Space Science in the country.



Presenting the Finance Committee’s report, Dr. Mark Assibey Yeboah said the project is expected to contribute significantly to the development of highly skilled human capital for sectors of the economy such as software, mechanical and structural engineering and various filed in science and technology.

