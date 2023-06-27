GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Why Akans are the heads of 5 Ada clans, proceedings of parliament and more coming up

General News of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up-to-date with current happenings and entertain you.



On today's menu, Wonder Ami Adu-Asare will bring you the story of the reason why Akans are the heads of 5 Ada clans on People and Places.



Abrantepa and his panellists will bring you a conversation on Yvonne Nelson's memoir and the buzz surrounding it on E-Forum.



