GHANAWEB TV LIVE: What securing IMF loan means for Ghana, reason for increase in love-related killings and more

General News of Monday, 22 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.



On today's menu, Mawuli Ahorlumegah and Stella Sogli will also bring a discussion on Ghana's journey with the IMF on BizTech.



Daniel Oduro's conversation with Dr. Mark Obeng, a sociologist about the reason for the increase in love-related murders on The Lowdown will also be aired.



Paula Amma Broni will as usual bring you all the hot and sizzling gist in showbiz on Nkommo Wo Ho.



These and other carefully selected content will be aired.



Stay tuned!



Watch the stream below:



