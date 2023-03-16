You are here: HomeNews2023 03 16Article 1731983

General News of Thursday, 16 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Visiting the oldest EP Church in Amedzofe, Julia Stuart shares her story, Business Moments

Watch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On the menu today, we bring you a repeat of a number of our programs, including Paula Amma Broni's interview with female sports journalist, Julia Stuart, on Sports Check; and Wonder Hagan's exploration of the beauty of the oldest EP Church in Amedzofe in the Volta Region, on People and Places.

Naa Oyoe Quartey also explores the business side of The Greens Ghana in this episode of Business Moments on GhanaWeb TV.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned.

