GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Up-close with some young talents, exploring the mind of a drone and more coming up

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up-to-date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Abrantepa and his panellists on E-Forum will bring you a conversation on Ghanaian young talents.

Victoria Kyei Baffour will bring you all the gist in the entertainment industry this week on Nkommo Wo Ho.

Mawuli Ahorlumegah will also bring you a report on exploring the mind of a drone, while Ernestina Serwaa Asante will bring you the business headlines of this week on BizTech.

Parliamentary proceedings of today, Friday, June 16, 2023, will also be aired.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

