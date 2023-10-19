GHANAWEB TV LIVE:Up-close with Medeama SC's Communication Director and more exciting programmes coming up!

General News of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb TV serves you a variety of videos ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up-to-date with current happenings and entertain you.



For today's line-up, Joseph Adamafio will discuss the targets of Medeama SC football club for the CAF Champions League on Sports Check.



Matilda Boateng Nartey will come your way with Legal Agenda as she speaks with Sammy Gyamfi about Ghana's democracy.



Wonder Hagan will bring you People and Places with all you need to know about odwira festival



These and other carefully selected content will be aired.



Stay tuned!



