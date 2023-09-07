GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Up-close with John Paintsil | Understanding insurance claims and more coming up

General News of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On today's menu, Matilda Nartey speaks to insurance brokers and policymakers to educate the public on laying claims to insurance on Legal Agenda.



On Sports Check, Patricia Rockson Hammond engages in a one-on-one interaction with former Black Stars player, John Paintsil on the AFCON qualifiers this week and what he thinks about Mohammed Kudus'move to West Ham.



Eugenia Diabah will also come your way with a discussion with a sachet water seller on her life's journey.



These and other carefully selected content will be aired.



