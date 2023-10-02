GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Up-close with Dormaahene and more exciting programmes coming up stay tuned!

You are here: HomeNews2023 10 02Article 1854698

On today's menu, On today's menu, Etsey Atisu will bring you an interview with Enil Art, an artist who can comfortably draws anybody and anything at all at any time on GhanaWeb Special.

Matilda Boateng Nartey will come your way with legal agenda with a discussion on WHY Ghana needs to review its constitution

Daniel oduro will bring you the lowdown with an up-close with Dormaahene

On BizTech, Ernestina Serwaa Asante will bring you all you need to Know about Bui Cashew Limited. Biz headlines follows.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

