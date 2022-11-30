GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Up-close with CEO Kafui Dogbatse, parliamentary proceedings of today and more

General News of Wednesday, 30 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb welcomes you to the last day of the beautiful month of November 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.



On today's menu, The late Ekow Blankson's interview with CEO Kafui Dogbatse on Business Moments will be brought to you.



Parliamentary proceedings of Wednesday, November 30, 2022, will also be brought to from the parliament house.



These and other carefully selected content will be aired.



Stay glued to your seats.



Watch the stream below:



