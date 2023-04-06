GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Up-close with Black Stars striker Antoine Semenyo and more coming up

General News of Thursday, 6 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.



On today's menu, Black Stars striker Antoine Semenyo opens up about scoring his debut goal on home soil and life in the Premier League since joining Bournemouth on Sports Check with Joseph Adamafio.



Amma Broni also speaks to Dennis, a Nigerian man making it big in hairstyling in Ghana for GhanaWeb Special.



These and other carefully selected content will be aired.



Stay tuned!



Watch the stream below:

