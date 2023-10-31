You are here: HomeNews2023 10 31Article 1872155

General News of Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GHANAWEB TV LIVE:The day of mourning and merry making during odwira festival and more coming up!

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Watch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV play videoWatch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

GhanaWeb TV brings you a host of interesting conversations and content ranging from politics entertainment, sports and education.

For today's line-up, Etsey Atisu brings you a GhanaWeb Special documentary on young Nigerians fleeing from online fraud rings.

Joseph Adamafio will bring you up-close with former footballer Ryan Bertrand on sports check

Wonder Hagan will bring you People and Places with all you need to know about odwira festival

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment