GHANAWEB TV LIVE: The Deputy Director of Lands and Impact at BPA speaks about Bui Cashew limited and more

General News of Friday, 29 September 2023

On today's menu,On today's menu, Etsey Atisu will bring you an interview with Enil Art, an artist who can comfortably draw anybody and anything at all at any time on GhanaWeb Special.



Maame Akua Kyei will also bring you all the juicy gist in the entertainment industry on Nkommo Wo Ho.



On BizTech, Ernestina Serwaa Asante will bring you all you need to know about Bui Chew Limited.



Victoria Kyei Baffour will come your way with a discussion with a trader and a female barber on everyday people.



These and other carefully selected contents will be aired.



