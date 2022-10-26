GHANAWEB TV LIVE: State of Savannah Region report, parliament proceedings, Igbo King in Ghana praises citizens and more

General News of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb welcomes you to the beautiful month of October 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.



On today's menu, Wonder Ami Hagan sits with the King of Igbo in Ghana to discuss the ties his people have with Ghanaians on People and Places.



Parliament proceedings of Wednesday, October 26, 2022, will also be brought to you.



These and other carefully selected content will be aired.



Stay glued to your seats.



Watch the stream below:



