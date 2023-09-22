GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Shatta Wale fights with StoneBwoy over stadium | eTranzact CEO talks about digital payement

General News of Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb TV serves you a variety of videos ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up-to-date with current happenings and entertain you.



On today's menu, On today's menu, Etsey Atisu will bring you an interview with Enil Art, an artist who can comfortably draws anybody and anything at all at any time on GhanaWeb Special.



On BizTech, Mawuli Ahorlumegah speaks with the CEO OF eTranzact about the growth and future prospect of digital payment in Ghana. Biz headlines follows.





Abratepa Benefo will come your way with a panel discussion on the fight between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy over the stadium on E-forum



These and other carefully selected content will be aired.



Stay tuned!



