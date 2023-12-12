You are here: HomeNews2023 12 12Article 1897058

General News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GHANAWEB TV LIVE:Proceedings of parliament and more exciting programmes coming up stay tuned!

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Watch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV play videoWatch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

GhanaWeb TV brings you a host of interesting conversations and content ranging from politics entertainment, sports and education.

For today's line-up, we bring you a GhanaWeb Special documentary on young Nigerians fleeing from online fraud ring; proceedings of parliament will air.

A tour of a crocodile pond and tomb of unknown slaves at Assin Kushea will air on people and places.

Abigail Johnson will come your way with an interview with a delivery man on everyday people.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment