GHANAWEB TV LIVE:Proceedings of parliament and more exciting programmes coming up stay tuned!

General News of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb TV brings you a host of interesting conversations and content ranging from politics entertainment, sports and education.



For today's line-up, we bring you a GhanaWeb Special documentary on young Nigerians fleeing from online fraud ring; proceedings of parliament will air.



Patricia Rockson Hammond's discussion on sex and destiny will air on moans and cuddles



Abigail Johnson will come your way with an interview with a delivery man on everyday people.



These and other carefully selected content will be aired.



Stay tuned!



