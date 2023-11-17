GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Proceedings of parliament and more exciting programmes coming up stay tuned!

General News of Friday, 17 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb TV brings you a host of interesting conversations and content ranging from politics, entertainment, sports and education.



For today's line-up, we bring you a GhanaWeb Special documentary on young Nigerians fleeing from online fraud ring; proceedings of parliament.



Maame Akua Kyei will come your way with all the juices and gist in showbiz

on Nkommo Wo Ho.



On biztech, we will bring you a documentary about a 27yr old welder who has manufactured a buffalo wrangler.



On Everyday People, Eugenia Diabah will come your way with an interview with a nigerian who sells phone accessories.



These and other carefully selected content will be aired.



Stay tuned!



