GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Proceedings of parliament, Dr. Kwabena Appiah -Sakyi speaks about Africa Medical Tourism

GhanaWeb TV brings you a host of interesting conversations and content ranging from politics entertainment, sports and education.

For today's line-up, we bring you a GhanaWeb Special documentary on young Nigerians fleeing from online fraud ring;Patricia Rockson Hammond's panel discussion on keeping in touch with your ex whiles in a relationship will air on moans and cuddles; Elsie Lamar, host of Talkertainment will bring you an up-close with Adina.

On The Lowdown, we will bring you Etsey Atisu's interview with Dr. Kwabena Appiah-sakyi, the President of Africa Medical Tourism Council.

On Everyday People, Eugenia Diabah will come your way with an interview with a roasted corn seller.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

