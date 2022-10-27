You are here: HomeNews2022 10 27Article 1651247

General News of Thursday, 27 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Parliamentary proceedings of Thursday, October 27, roles of entertainers in nation-building

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Watch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV play videoWatch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

GhanaWeb welcomes you to the beautiful month of October 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Ismail Akwei sits with Blakk Rasta on The Lowdown to discuss the roles of Ghanaian entertainers in nation-building.

Parliament proceedings of Thursday, October 27, 2022, will also be brought to you.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay glued to your seats.

Watch the stream below:

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment