GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Parliament resumes after 2023 budget approval, MyNigeria Election Desk and more

General News of Wednesday, 7 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb welcomes you another day in December 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.



On today's menu, Members of parliament will resume sitting after the House approved the 2022 budget statement and economic policy of government on Tuesday December 6, 2022.



Later on, we bring a playback of a conversation with Baba Tunde Noveiku and his guests' as they discuss the upcoming elections in Nigeria taking place in February 2023.



We will also bring a playback of People & Places as Wonder Ami Hagan takes us on a journey to the only waterfall located in Greater Accra.



These and other carefully selected content will be aired.



Stay glued to your seats.



Watch the stream below:



