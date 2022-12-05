GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Ofori-Atta speaks on Ghana's economy, learning to code and more

General News of Monday, 5 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb welcomes you another day in November 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.



On today's menu, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta will provide an update on the Ghanaian economy and he will also announce modalities concerning government's intended debt restructuring programme.



Later on, we bring a playback of BizTech which focuses on the prospects of coding in Ghana.



These and other carefully selected content will be aired.



Stay glued to your seats.



Watch the stream below:



