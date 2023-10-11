You are here: HomeNews2023 10 11Article 1860188

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Need to consider partner's past before marriage, next move for Mr. Drew after rift with Kaywa

Watch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV play videoWatch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

GhanaWeb TV will thrill you with a conversation Elsie Lamar had with Mr. Drew after his exit from Kaywa's Highly Spiritual record label on Talkertainment.

The concluding part of our exclusive interview with Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II on The Lowdown.

On #SayItLoud, Etsey Atisu will come your way with a discussion with a kidney disease patient who struggles to survive because he has no job.

Patricia Rockson Hammond on the other will bring you a discussion on the need to consider your partner's past before marrying them on Moans and Cuddles.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

