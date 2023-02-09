You are here: HomeNews2023 02 09Article 1711106

General News of Thursday, 9 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Nana Fitz speaks on state of Ghana football, parliamentary sitting and more

Watch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV play videoWatch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

For today's menu, Joseph Adamafio sits with Nana Fitz, a football administrator to discuss the state of Ghana's football on Sports Check.

Ghanaian TikToker, Time takes his seat on Talkertainment to throw more light on how content creators are making it big in Ghana with Paula Amma Broni.

Wonder Ami Hagan will also come your way with a repeat of an interesting road trip she made to the Volta Region with her team on People and Places.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

