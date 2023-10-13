You are here: HomeNews2023 10 13Article 1861598

General News of Friday, 13 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Medeama SC's target for CAF Champions League, a tour around Bui Power Authority premises

Watch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

GhanaWeb TV brings you a host of interesting conversations and content ranging from politics entertainment, sports and education.

For today's line-up, Joseph Adamafio will discuss the targets of Medeama SC football club for the CAF Champions League on Sports Check.

Ernestina Serwaa Asante will bring a tour of the control room of the Bui Power Authority while Mawuli Ahorlumegah will bring all the major business headlines this week on BizTech.

Maame Akua Kyei will also come your way with all the juices and gist in showbiz on Nkommo Wo Ho.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

