General News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Laryea Kingston previews Ghana's group games at 2022 World Cup, digital innovation in Ghana

Watch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV play videoWatch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

GhanaWeb welcomes you to the beautiful month of November 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Perez Erzoah Kwaw sits with Laryea Kingston to preview Ghana's group games at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Parliament proceedings of Thursday, November 3, 2022, will also be brought to you.

Ismail Akwei's interview with a Thought leader in digital innovation, Ato Ulzen-Appiah on The Lowdown will b]also be brought back to you.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay glued to your seats.

Watch the stream below:

