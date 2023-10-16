You are here: HomeNews2023 10 16Article 1862855

General News of Monday, 16 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Kuma-Aboagye trumpets organ transplantation in Ghana | Empress Gifty punches side chicks again

GhanaWeb TV brings you a host of interesting conversations and content ranging from politics, entertainment, sports and education.

For today's line-up, Daniel Oduro will discuss the need for organ donation and transplantation in Ghana with Dr. Kuma-Aboagye on The Lowdown.

Ernestina Serwaa Asante will bring a tour of the control room of the Bui Power Authority while Mawuli Ahorlumegah will bring all the major business headlines this week on BizTech.

Maame Akua Kyei will also come your way with all the juices and gist in showbiz on Nkommo Wo Ho.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

