GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Joint Press Conference by IMF, finance ministry and BoG, the impact of social media on reading

General News of Tuesday, 13 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb welcomes you to the beautiful last month of 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.



On today's menu, the coverage of the joint press conference between IMF, Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Ghana will be brought to you.



Parliamentary proceedings of Tuesday, December 13, 2022, will also be brought to from the parliament house.



These and other carefully selected content will be aired.



Stay glued to your seats.



Watch the stream below:



