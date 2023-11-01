You are here: HomeNews2023 11 01Article 1872890

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Joe wise speaks about his life outside politics, proceedings of parliament and more

GhanaWeb TV brings you a host of interesting conversations and content ranging from politics, entertainment, sports and education.

For today's line-up, we bring you a GhanaWeb Special documentary on young Nigerians fleeing from online fraud ring; Daniel Oduro's concluding interview with Joseph Osei Owusu (Joe Wise) on The Lowdown will air; Elsie Lamar, host of Talkertainment will bring you an up-close with Adina.

On #SayItLoud, Etsey Atisu will come your way with a discussion with a kidney disease patient who struggles to survive because he has no job.

Patricia Rockson Hammond will bring you a discussion on keeping in touch with your ex whiles in a relationship

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

