You are here: HomeNews2023 11 22Article 1885400

General News of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Inter- Ministerial Committee on floods press briefing | Proceedings of parliament and more

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Watch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV play videoWatch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

GhanaWeb TV brings you a host of interesting conversations and content ranging from politics entertainment, sports and education.

For today's line-up, we bring you a GhanaWeb Special documentary on young Nigerians fleeing from online fraud ring; Inter- Ministerial Committee on floods press briefing by Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare will air.

Abigail Johnson will come your way with an interview with a vulcanizer on everyday people

Daniel Oduro's interview with Communiations Director of Legal Truth Ghana will be aired on The Lowdown

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment