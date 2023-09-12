GHANAWEB TV LIVE: IGP Dampare, COP Mensah appear before committee on leaked tape | All about the Tetteh Quarshie arts centre demolishing

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On today's menu, Etsey Atisu will bring you an interview with Enil Art, an artist who can comfortably draws anybody and anything at all at any time on GhanaWeb Special.



On Say it Loud, Etsey Atisu will bring you all you need to know about the demolishing of the Tetteh Quarshie arts centre.



Wonder Hagan will also come your way with the details on how a former landfill site is serving the people of Abetifi on People and Places.



Patricia Rockson Hammond will also speak with John Paintsil on Sports Check about talent discovery.



Abigail Johnson Boakye will bring you details about a second-hand clothing seller on Everyday People.



Patricia Rockson Hammond. again, will come your way with Moans and Cuddles to discuss if a partner's past should be considered before marriage with experts.



These and other carefully selected content will be aired.



Stay tuned!



