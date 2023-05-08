GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Growth of Highlife music in Ghana and more coming up

General News of Monday, 8 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On today's menu, Abrantepa sits with pundits of E-forum to discuss the growth of Highlife music in Ghana.



Amma Broni will also bring you all the gist in the entertainment industry this week.



These and other carefully selected content will be aired.



Stay tuned!



Watch the stream below:



