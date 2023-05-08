You are here: HomeNews2023 05 08Article 1762739

General News of Monday, 8 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Growth of Highlife music in Ghana and more coming up

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Abrantepa sits with pundits of E-forum to discuss the growth of Highlife music in Ghana.

Amma Broni will also bring you all the gist in the entertainment industry this week.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

