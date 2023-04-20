GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Freezy MacBones speaks on his boxing journey, a visit to Ote waterfalls and more

General News of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On today's menu, we bring the bring you an exclusive interview with Seth Gyimah also known as Freezy MacBones who shares his journey from being a construction 'labourer' in Ghana to boxing sensation in the UK with Perez Erzoah Kwaw on Sports Check.



Wonder Ami Hagan takes us on a tour of the Ote Waterfalls to explore the wonders of the area on People and Places.



Later on, Daniel Oduro speaks with the Head of Public Affairs at COCOBOD, Fiifi Boafo to unpack the future of Ghana's cocoa production on The Lowdown.



Etsey Atisu will also meet up with some young bettors and lottery players to get their reaction over government's recent decision to impose a 10 percent tax on their earnings.



Later on, Emmanuel Ennin hits the street to bring you Sports Debate with fans.



