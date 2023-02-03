GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Former banker shares experience as Bolt driver, committee sitting continues and more coming up

General News of Friday, 3 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today sees the coverage of the Public Accounts Committee hearing on the audit reports on roads and highways, local government ministries as well as Bank of Ghana from the Parliament House.



A female Bolt driver, Jemima Mensa also details how she lost her banking job and her experiences as a Bolt driver so far on GhanaWeb Special.



A replay of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards - Youth Edition will also be aired.



Watch the stream below:



