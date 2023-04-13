You are here: HomeNews2023 04 13Article 1748513

General News of Thursday, 13 April 2023

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Exclusive with Black Stars' Patrick Kpozo, the town whose founders defeated giants and more

On today's menu, Joseph Adamafio sits with left back Patrick Kpozo to have a captivating conversation on his journey from Aflao to Moldova on Sports Check.

Wonder Ami Hagan and her guest take us through the history class of the people of Amedzofe on People and Places.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:


You can also watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:

