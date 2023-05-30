GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Delving into religion and festivals of the Ada people and more coming up

General News of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.



On today's menu, Wonder Ami Adu-Asare will continue the story of the Ada people by delving into their religion and festivals on People and Places.



Abrantepa and his panel will also bring a discussion about Black Sherif's project of the Baphomet during his performance at the iconic Palladium venue in Times Square, New York City on E-Forum.



These and other carefully selected content will be aired.



Stay tuned!



Watch the stream below:



