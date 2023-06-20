You are here: HomeNews2023 06 20Article 1789259

General News of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Climate change effects on sea life, media launch by ministry of tourism and more

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up-to-date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Wonder Ami will bring you a report on the effects of climate change and plastics on sea life on GhanaWeb Special.


Abrantepa and his panellists on E-Forum will discuss Ghanaian young talents.


Parliamentary proceedings of today, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, will also be aired.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

