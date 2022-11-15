You are here: HomeNews2022 11 15Article 1662458

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Celebrities agitated over economic hardship, Ghana's place in digital innovation and more

Watch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV play videoWatch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

GhanaWeb welcomes you to the beautiful month of November 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, the coverage of committee sitting on vote of censure against Ken Ofori-Atta will be brought to you from the parliament house.

Join Akua Kyei as she also brings you all the latest gist in the entertainment industry this week on Nkomo Wo Ho.

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, an NDC general secretary aspirant also speaks on why he wants the job in the NDC.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay glued to your seats.

Watch the stream below:

