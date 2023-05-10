GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Bettors kick against 10% tax, conversation with FBS and more coming up

General News of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.



On today's menu, Estey Atisu speaks to some bettors who opposing the government proposed 10% tax on their earnings on #SayItLoud.



Paula Amma Broni also sits with FBS to discuss the group's musical journey throughout the years.



These and other carefully selected content will be aired.



Stay tuned!



Watch the stream below:



