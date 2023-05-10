GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Bettors kick against 10% tax, conversation with FBS and more coming up

You are here: HomeNews2023 05 10Article 1764185

General News of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bettors kick against 10% tax, conversation with FBS and more coming up

On today's menu, Estey Atisu speaks to some bettors who opposing the government proposed 10% tax on their earnings on #SayItLoud.

Paula Amma Broni also sits with FBS to discuss the group's musical journey throughout the years.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

