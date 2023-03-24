GHANAWEB TV LIVE: All about VGMA nominee reveal, Parliamentary proceedings on Friday and more

General News of Friday, 24 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.



On today's menu, Abrantepa's conversation with panellists on the nominee reveal by VGMA on E-Forum will be aired.



Paula Amma Broni will bring you all the gist in showbiz for this week on Nkommo Wo Ho.



Parliamentary proceedings of Friday, March 24, 2023, will also be brought to you from the Parliament House.



These and other carefully selected content will be aired.



Stay tuned!



Watch the stream below:









You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:



