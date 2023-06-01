You are here: HomeNews2023 06 01Article 1778000

General News of Thursday, 1 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: All about Asafotufiami, the Ada festival of 'guns' and 'war', up-close with Abiana and more

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Watch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV play videoWatch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Elsie Lamar sits with Abiana to discuss her life before and after the ‘ruthless Mentor judge’ phase.

Wonder Ami Adu-Asare will continue the story of the Ada people by delving into their religion and festivals on People and Places.

The coverage of Ghana's first Blue Economy Summit will be brought to you.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment