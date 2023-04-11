GHANAWEB TV LIVE: A chat with an LGBTQ+ person, all about the Amedzofe township and more coming up

General News of Tuesday, 11 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On today's menu, Wonder Ami Hagan and her guest take us through the history class of the people of Amedzofe on People and Places.



Etsey Atisu will also bring you an interview with a person who identifies with LGBTQ+ community on #SayItLoud.



Abrantepa and his panellists will also bring you all the discussion on happenings in the entertainment industry on E-Forum.



Host of The Lowdown, Daniel Oduro, draws the curtain on his discussion with COCOBOD with a look into the interventions the regulator is putting in place to sustain and propel the cocoa industry in Ghana.



Black Stars striker Antoine Semenyo opens up about scoring his debut goal on home soil and life in the Premier League since joining Bournemouth on Sports Check with Joseph Adamafio.



